Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Down Among the Dead
Gunrunner empress Hail Bristol must navigate alien politics and deadly plots to prevent an interspecies war, in this second novel in the Farian War space opera trilogy.
In a surprise attack that killed many of her dearest subjects, Hail Bristol, empress of Indrana, has been captured by the Shen — the most ruthless and fearsome aliens humanity has ever encountered. As she plots her escape, the centuries-long war between her captors and the Farians, their mortal enemies and Indrana’s oldest allies, finally comes to a head.
When her captors reveal a shocking vision of the future, Hail must make the unexpectedly difficult decision she’s been avoiding: whether to back the Shen or the Farians.
Staying neutral is no longer an option. Will Hail fight? Or will she fall?
For more from K. B. Wagers, check out:
The Farian War
There Before the Chaos
Down Among the Dead
The Indranan War
Behind the Throne
After the Crown
Beyond the Empire
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"Twisty and clever and magnificent, full of political maneuvers, space action, and genuine feeling. The end broke my heart in the best sort of way. I cannot wait for the next book."—Beth Cato on There Before the Chaos
"Wagers achieves a rare balance of action... tension, and quiet moments, keeping pages turning while deepening the portraits of Hail and the friends and foes around her. Fans of the original trilogy will welcome Hail's return, and any space opera reader can easily jump in here."—Publishers Weekly on There Before the Chaos
"A perfect blend of political intrigue and realistically-conveyed action.... Kick-butt women, space battles, complex relationships, and fiendish plots abound."—Barnes & Noble Sci-Fi & Fantasy Blog on There Before the Chaos
"This series launch provides an exciting dose of space opera and political intrigue peppered with hard choices. Highly recommended for fans of science fiction with assertive female characters."—Booklist on There Before the Chaos
"Perfectly executed.... Science fiction with brains, and a buckload of heart.... K. B. Wager's latest novel manages the trickiest of tasks, deftly moving from galactic spanning space opera to insightful character piece and back again without missing a single beat."—The Eloquent Page on There Before the Chaos
"Nerve-wracking action on the ground and in space, dark humor, and the characters' til-the-end loyalty to one another... A satisfyingly thunderous end to Hail's quest for vengeance that makes an excellent addition to any SF collection."—Publishers Weekly (starred review) on Beyond the Empire
"Satisfying... Wagers's high-octane space opera trilogy is particularly appealing for its relationships."—Library Journal (starred review) on Beyond the Empire
"A rich tapestry of nuanced characters and a story that makes you care about them... I can't wait to see what she'll do next."—Pop Culture Beast on Beyond the Empire
"Kick ass space opera with a heart. I loved it."—The Eloquent Page on Beyond the Empire
"'Crown' is fast paced, and its focus on a female action heroine defined by her decisions rather than romance is refreshing and fun."—The Washington Post on After the Crown
"Two books in, this series has exemplified political plotting as compelling as the badass heroine at its center."—B&N Sci-Fi & Fantasy Blog on After the Crown
"Craving a galactic adventure? K.B. Wagers' second Indranan War novel is just the ticket."—Bookish on After the Crown
"This is pitch perfect science fiction that blends action, adventure, political intrigue and more than a little heart."—The Eloquent Page on After the Crown
"Hail is quickly becoming a favorite character... for fans of shows like Firefly and Killjoys there's a lot to love."—Pop Culture Beast on After the Crown
"Full of fast-paced action and brutal palace intrigue, starring the fiercest princess this side of Westeros."—B&N Sci-Fi & Fantasy Blog on Behind the Throne
"Behind the Throne opens with a bang and maintains the momentum throughout the story."—RT Book Reviews on Behind the Throne
"Taut suspense, strong characterization, and dark, rapid-fire humor are the highlights of this excellent SF adventure debut."—Publishers Weekly (starred review) on Behind the Throne
"Promising science-fiction series... for fans of stories with plenty of action and political maneuvering."—Booklist on Behind the Throne
"This debut ranks among the best political SF novels in years, largely because of the indomitable, prickly Hail... fast-paced, twisty space opera."—Library Journal (starred review) on Behind the Throne