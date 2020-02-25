Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Killer Instinct

Killer Instinct

by

Seventeen-year-old Cassie Hobbes has a gift for profiling people. Her talent has landed her a spot in an elite FBI program for teens with innate crime-solving abilities, and into some harrowing situations. After barely escaping a confrontation with an unbalanced killer obsessed with her mother’s murder, Cassie hopes she and the rest of the team can stick to solving cold cases from a distance. But when victims of a brutal new serial killer start turning up, the Naturals are pulled into an active case that strikes too close to home: the killer is a perfect copycat of Dean’s incarcerated father???a man he’d do anything to forget. Forced deeper into a murderer’s psyche than ever before, will the Naturals be able to outsmart the enigmatic killer’s brutal mind games before this copycat twists them into his web for good? With her trademark wit, brilliant plotting, and twists that no one will see coming, Jennifer Lynn Barnes will keep readers on the edge of their seats (and looking over their shoulders) as they race through the pages of this thrilling novel.
Read More

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Law & Crime

On Sale: November 4th 2014

Price: $8.99 / $10.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 384

ISBN-13: 9781423195122

Little Brown Young Readers Logo
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews

Praise

PRAISE FOR THE NATURALS

* "[A] tightly paced suspense novel that will keep readers up until the wee hours to finish."—VOYA (starred review)
PRAISE FOR THE NATURALS

"This savvy thriller grabs readers right away."—Kirkus Reviews
PRAISE FOR THE NATURALS

"In this high-adrenaline series opener...even a psychic won't anticipate all the twists and turns."—Booklist
PRAISE FOR THE NATURALS

"Barnes shows every card at just the right moment, catching readers off-guard at the final reveal. It's a stay-up-late-to-finish kind of book, and it doesn't disappoint."—Publishers Weekly
PRAISE FOR THE NATURALS

"The Naturals is Criminal Minds for the YA world, and I loved every page."—New York Times best-selling author Ally Carter
Read More Read Less

The Naturals