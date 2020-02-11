Elizabeth Webster and the Portal of Doom

Welcome back to Elizabeth Webster’s world, where the common laws of middle school continue to torment her days . . . and the uncommon laws of an even weirder realm call her to duty.





Elizabeth thought life would get easier after rescuing her father from the demon Redwing. Instead, things have gotten more complicated. She spends her time at Webster & Spawn sweeping floors instead of building cases, thanks to her father and grandfather. And her grades are slipping because she’s communing with ghosts instead of doing her mortal homework.





When Elizabeth goes to her friend Young-Mee’s house to confront a banshee, the banshee asks Elizabeth to free her son Keir from the local Countess. But if Elizabeth has learned anything, it’s that things aren’t always what they seem. Will Lizzie and friends be able to protect Keir from the Countess? Or should they really be protecting themselves from Keir?





Between working on the case, attempting to keep Keir McGoogan out of trouble, and evading the Countess’s wrath (and her jaws), Elizabeth also has to figure out which life she wants to live-or how to live both.