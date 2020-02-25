Dead to Me

“Don’t believe anything they say.” Those were the last words Alice’s older sister, Annie, said to her before she turned her back on their parents and left home forever. Alice spent four years waiting and wondering when the impossibly glamorous sister she idolized would return to her–and what her Hollywood-insider parents had done to drive her away. Now it’s 1948 and Alice isn’t a kid anymore. When she gets the phone call from the hospital, she knows it’s up to her to help Annie, in a coma after being beaten and left for dead in MacArthur Park. The search for Annie’s attacker leads Alice into a dark and dangerous world of tough-talking private eyes, psychopathic movie stars, and troubled starlets–and onto the trail of a young runaway who is the sole witness to an unspeakable crime. What this girl knows could shut down a criminal syndicate and put Annie’s attacker behind bars–if Alice can find her first. And she isn’t the only one looking. Debut novelist Mary McCoy evokes the dangerous glamour of Hollywood’s Golden Age, a corrupt world where the people who live in the nicest houses have the dirtiest secrets and no drive into the sunset can erase the crimes of past.