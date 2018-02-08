Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Lulu the Broadway Mouse
Ratatouille meets Broadway in this charming new middle grade novel about a little mouse with big dreams.Read More
Lulu is a little girl with a very big dream: she wants to be on Broadway. She wants it more than anything in the world. As it happens, she lives in Broadway’s Shubert Theatre; so achieving her dream shouldn’t be too tricky, right? Wrong. Because the thing about Lulu? She’s a little girl mouse.
When a human girl named Jayne joins the cast of the show at the Shubert as an understudy, Lulu becomes Jayne’s guide through the world of her theatre and its wonderfully kooky cast and crew. Together, Jayne and Lulu learn that sometimes dreams turn out differently than we imagined; sometimes they come with terms and conditions (aka the company mean girl, Amanda). But sometimes, just when we’ve given up all hope, bigger and better dreams than we’d ever thought could come true, do.
Reader Reviews
Praise
"Jenna manages to capture the drama and tension and excitement of the theatre without ever losing the magic and joy of what it feels like to be on Broadway. Lulu's burning desire to be onstage was exactly how I felt when I was younger, and reading this book reawakened that feeling in me!"—-Tony nominee Jonathan Groff
"A wonderfully crafted and unfailingly entertaining read from beginning to end."—Midwest Book Review
While the book will be embraced by children (and adults) with a passion for theater, the lessons that are offered are universal and told in a way that all readers will embrace the joy that is both the heart of Lulu and Lulu the Broadway Mouse.—Times Beacon Record
This lightsome fantasy and valentine to Broadway theater puts readers amid backstage hustle and bustle. A performer herself, author Jenna Gavigan knows the scene so well, you can practically smell the greasepaint.—Atlanta Journal-Constitution
"Preteens who are star-struck for Broadway will enjoy the drama."—Kirkus Reviews
"Jenna Gavigan is a true Broadway baby whose backstage debut novel will delight theater kids of all ages (and species)!"—--Tim Federle, author of Better Nate than Ever
"A standing ovation for Lulu! This delightful debut serves up a sweet and sassy mouse's-eye view of life in the footlights from a real Broadway insider. Encore, please?"
—Heather Vogel Frederick, author of the Spy Mice, the Mother-Daughter Book Club, and the Pumpkin Falls Mystery series
