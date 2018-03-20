Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Jenna Gavigan
Jenna Gavigan, a fourth generation New Yorker, grew up dreaming of Broadway. At age sixteen she made her Broadway debut in Gypsy, opposite Bernadette Peters. Since then she’s appeared in a half-dozen films, on more than a dozen television shows, and on east and west coast stages, most recently Off-Broadway in the world premiere of Straight. Jenna graduated from Columbia University with a BA in Creative Writing, where she focused on fiction, television, and screenwriting. She lives in a teeny tiny Manhattan apartment with her husband, Kevin. This is her first novel.Read More
Find Jenna online at IamJennaGavigan.com and on Twitter and Instagram @Jenna_Gavigan.
By the Author
Lulu the Broadway Mouse
Ratatouille meets Broadway in this charming new middle grade novel about a little mouse with big dreams. Lulu is a little girl with a very…