Mousemobile

Life is good for the four humans in Cleveland who know that mice have evolved into possibly the smartest species on earth. Eleven-year-old Megan and her cousin Joey have great summer jobs at the mouse-powered factory that makes Thumbtops-the tiny computers mice use to spread the word about climate change.



But suddenly, the Big Cheese, leader of the Mouse Nation, needs their help. There’s trouble at his Headquarters in California. The four humans rush to the rescue, only to find themselves on a crazy road-trip-with way too many mice. Their journey takes them clear across the country, always just one step ahead of the mysterious enemy. Will the humans save the Mouse Nation, so mice can continue their fight for the health of the planet?



Get ready for the exhilarating sequel to Mousenet! This updated take on the classic mouse tale is charmingly illustrated and filled with friendship, humor and heart.