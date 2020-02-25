Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Mouse Mission

Mouse Mission

by

Illustrated by

Cover design or artwork by

IT’S AN UNDERCOVER ADVENTURE!

When a remote island’s rain forest is threatened by the greedy timber com pany Loggocorp, the Humans Who Know (that mice have evolved) develop a secret plan to save the forest. And they need all the help they can get from the Big Cheese, Trey, and their other friends in the Mouse Nation.

First, the team must unravel a centuries-old mystery: Who actually owns the rain forest? The mission to find that person brings Megan and her family across the ocean to England, where everything starts to go just a little bit . . . weird. Loggocorp spies are watching the family’s every move as they, too, search for the rightful owner of the island’s natural treasure.

It’s a race against the clock to save the rain forest! The trail leads to a duke’s palace full of strange guests and a clan of helpful British mice. And Megan, the most famous human in the world (among mice), has to face her biggest challenge yet.

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Animals / Mice, Hamsters, Guinea Pigs, Etc.

On Sale: October 6th 2015

Price: $16.99 / $21.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 288

ISBN-13: 9781484719596

Praise

PRAISE FOR MOUSENET

"Breitrose spins an enjoyable tale as she explores the nature of friendship, highlighting the timeless themes of individuality and respect for those who are different, and introduces a good mix of memorable characters and contemporary problems...[her] novel offers mouse lovers action and suspense."
School Library Journal
PRAISE FOR MOUSEMOBILE

"...this is a fun read that allows one to imagine what it might be like to talk and interact with the little rodents."
Library Media Connection
A Mousenet Book