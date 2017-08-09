Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Word of Mouse
A very special mouse escapes from a lab to find his missing family in this charming story of survival, determination, and the power of friendship.
What makes Isaiah so unique? First, his fur is as blue as the sky — which until recently was something he’d never seen, but had read all about. That’s right: Isaiah can read and write. He can also talk to humans . . . if any of them are willing to listen!
After a dramatic escape from a mysterious laboratory, Isaiah is separated from his “mischief” (which is the word for a mouse family) and has to survive in the dangerous outdoors, and hopefully find his missing family. But in a world of cruel cats, hungry owls, and terrified people, it’s hard for a young, lone mouse to make it alone. When he meets an equally unusual and lonely human girl named Hailey, the two soon learn that true friendship can transcend all barriers.
Praise
Praise for Word of Mouse:
A New York Times Bestseller!
A 2017 Parents' Choice Award® winner!Barnes and Noble's Best Book of the Month for Young Readers!
An Amazon Best Book of the Month Pick!
A 2018-2019 Louisiana Readers' Choice Award Nominee!
* "Patterson and frequent collaborator Grabenstein offers this charming tale of Isaiah, a blue (yes-bright blue!) mouse, and his effort to break his family out of a very bad place. Sutphin provides black-and-white spot illustrations that recall the great mouse protagonists of the mid-20th century. With smart witticisms to launch each quick-paced chapter, Isaiah is truly a mouse that roars."—Kirkus Reviews, starred review
* "Children's literature offers a long tradition of clever mice who accomplish amazing feats, and Patterson and Grabenstein's Isaiah seems destined to join them. Here's hoping this unique hero returns soon with further adventures."—Booklist, starred review
*"Though this story has strong messages of accepting differences, finding common ground and the courage to be yourself, and loving your enemies, it remains lighthearted and funny. Young listeners will love it."
—Booklist (starred review, audiobook edition)
"Brilliant, fast-paced, and loaded with wisdom, humor, and boldness, Word of Mouse is pitch-perfect in every way."—The Times Herald
"As Isaiah comes to recognize his own skills, courage, and self-worth, he emboldens others....Isaiah's friendship with a human girl named Hailey (it's implied she has albinism) further drives home the novel's themes of celebrating individuality and belief in oneself. Sutphin's detailed line drawings pair perfectly with this sweet tale."—Publisher's Weekly
"A fun, relatable tale with...a strong message about focusing on the things we have in common, not the ones that divide us. Word of Mouse will tickle the funny bones."—Common Sense Media