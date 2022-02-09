The Twelve Long, Hard, Topsy-Turvy, Very Messy Days of Christmas
by James Patterson

by Tad Safran

Hardcover / ISBN-13: 9780316474429

USD: $27  /  CAD: $33

ON SALE: October 24th 2022

Genre: Fiction / Fiction / Holidays

PAGE COUNT: 336

Move over, Dickens—America’s favorite storyteller has written a modern Christmas story for the ages.
 
It’s mid-December and for the fifth year, at the Sullivans’ lonely brownstone in Harlem, stockings go un-stuffed, tinsel un-strewn, gifts un-bought, mistletoe un-hung, chestnuts un-roasted, carols un-played, cookies un-cooked and a tree un-visible. But this year, a mysterious someone is sending gifts to widower Henry Sullivan and his two children, Will and Ella.
 
These gifts are… strange. Noisy. And there’s no returning them.
 
First, a small beaked and feathered face pokes its head out from between the branches of a pear tree. Within days, the brownstone is full of boisterous animals and house guests all demanding their attention. To the Sullivans, everything about these twelve long, hard, topsy-turvy, very messy days of Christmas are impossible.
 
And impossible may be just the gift their family needs.

