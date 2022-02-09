The Twelve Long, Hard, Topsy-Turvy, Very Messy Days of Christmas

Move over, Dickens—America’s favorite storyteller has written a modern Christmas story for the ages.



It’s mid-December and for the fifth year, at the Sullivans’ lonely brownstone in Harlem, stockings go un-stuffed, tinsel un-strewn, gifts un-bought, mistletoe un-hung, chestnuts un-roasted, carols un-played, cookies un-cooked and a tree un-visible. But this year, a mysterious someone is sending gifts to widower Henry Sullivan and his two children, Will and Ella.



These gifts are… strange. Noisy. And there’s no returning them.



First, a small beaked and feathered face pokes its head out from between the branches of a pear tree. Within days, the brownstone is full of boisterous animals and house guests all demanding their attention. To the Sullivans, everything about these twelve long, hard, topsy-turvy, very messy days of Christmas are impossible.



And impossible may be just the gift their family needs.