The Twelve Topsy-Turvy, Very Messy Days of Christmas
The Twelve Topsy-Turvy, Very Messy Days of Christmas

by James Patterson

by Tad Safran

ebook / ISBN-13: 9780316406000

USD: $12.99  /  CAD: $15.99

ON SALE: October 3rd 2022

Genre: Fiction / Fiction / Holidays

PAGE COUNT: 400

Move over, Dickens—America’s favorite storyteller has written a modern Christmas story for the ages. 

Every year at Christmastime, Will and Ella Sullivan, and their father, Henry, come to a family agreement: Christmas is a holiday for other people. 

At their brownstone in Harlem, stockings go unstuffed, tinsel unstrewn, gifts unbought, mistletoe unhung, chestnuts unroasted, carols unplayed, cookies uncooked, a tree un-visible, and guests uninvited. 

Until guests start arriving anyway. In pairs and sixes, in sevens and tens—they keep coming. And they stay. For twelve long, hard, topsy-turvy, very messy days. That’s when the Sullivans discover that those moments in life that defy hope, expectation, or even imagination, might be the best gifts of all.  

