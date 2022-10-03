Move over, Dickens—America’s favorite storyteller has written a gift to be shared in every family, a novel destined to become as treasured as A Christmas Carol.



At Christmastime, a family of three are missing someone dear to them. Until unexpected guests begin to arrive at their empty house, filling it with Christmas memories in the making.



Listening to the song “The Twelve Days of Christmas” is a beloved holiday tradition.



Now comes a new one: Reading James Patterson’s instant classic, The Twelve Topsy-Turvy, Very Messy Days of Christmas.