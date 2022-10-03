Orders over $45 ship FREE

The Twelve Topsy-Turvy, Very Messy Days of Christmas
The Twelve Topsy-Turvy, Very Messy Days of Christmas

by James Patterson

by Tad Safran

Read by Chinua Hawk

On Sale

Oct 3, 2022

Publisher

Hachette Audio logo

ISBN-13

9781668610190

Genre

Fiction / Fiction / Holidays

Description

Move over, Dickens—America’s favorite storyteller has written a gift to be shared in every family, a novel destined to become as treasured as A Christmas Carol.
 
At Christmastime, a family of three are missing someone dear to them. Until unexpected guests begin to arrive at their empty house, filling it with Christmas memories in the making. 
 
Listening to the song “The Twelve Days of Christmas” is a beloved holiday tradition. 
 
Now comes a new one: Reading James Patterson’s instant classic, The Twelve Topsy-Turvy, Very Messy Days of Christmas. 

