Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

The House of Kennedy

The House of Kennedy

by

The Kennedys have always been a family of charismatic adventurers, raised to take risks and excel, living by the dual family mottos: “To whom much is given, much is expected” and “Win at all costs.” And they do–but at a price.

Across decades and generations, the Kennedys have occupied a unique place in the American imagination: charmed, cursed, at once familiar and unknowable. The House of Kennedy is a revealing, fascinating account of America’s most storied family, as told by America’s most trusted storyteller.

Read More

Genre: Nonfiction / True Crime / Murder

On Sale: March 2nd 2021

Price: $17.99 / $22.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 432

ISBN-13: 9780316702836

Little Brown and Company Logo
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews

Praise

"When I wrote my first novel after several nonfiction works about politics, James Patterson lovingly lambasted me for infringing on his thriller territory. Now I know how he feels as he crosses into political nonfiction with this juicy and entertaining look at a family that continues to wield power and influence. He's too good--it isn't fair!" --Jake Tapper, CNN anchor and author of The Hellfire Club
Read More Read Less