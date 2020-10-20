Buy Now!

"When I wrote my first novel after several nonfiction works about politics, James Patterson lovingly lambasted me for infringing on his thriller territory. Now I know how he feels as he crosses into political nonfiction with this juicy and entertaining look at a family that continues to wield power and influence. He's too good--it isn't fair!" --Jake Tapper, CNN anchor and author of The Hellfire Club
The House of Kennedy
The House of Kennedy

by

Audiobook CD / ISBN-13: 9781549190841

USD: $20  /  CAD: $26

ON SALE: March 23rd 2021

Genre: Nonfiction / Biography & Autobiography / Rich & Famous

Now with an all-new bonus chapter—in the bestselling The House of Kennedy, “James Patterson applies his writerly skills to real-life history . . . re-telling the political clan’s rise and fall and rise again (and fall again) with novelistic style” (People). 
 
The Kennedys have always been a family of charismatic adventurers, raised to take risks and excel, living by the dual family mottos: "To whom much is given, much is expected" and "Win at all costs." And they do—but at a price. 

Across decades and generations, the Kennedys have occupied a unique place in the American imagination: charmed, cursed, at once familiar and unknowable. The House of Kennedy is a revealing, fascinating account of America's most storied family, as told by America's most trusted storyteller.