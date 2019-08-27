Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The House of Kennedy
Those who dwell in the House of Kennedy work hard, live hard, and win at all costs. But just how much has it cost them?
The Kennedy name is synonymous with American royalty. The family commitment to public service is legendary and enduring. But all their wild charisma has been dashed by disgrace and tragedy: Assassinations. Murder. Plane crashes. Fatal accidents. Mental illness. Drug overdoses. Alcohol abuse, and plenty of sex scandals. This family of widows and fatherless children has been cursed with nearly unimaginable losses — yet even today, there remains a glamorous aura around the indomitable Kennedys.
#1 bestselling author James Patterson once again tells a spellbinding story to “maximum dramatic effect” (The Wall Street Journal)–and this one is all true.
