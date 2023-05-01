Go to Hachette Book Group home
Middle School: Million Dollar Mess
By Martin Chatterton
When Rafe discovers that he's inherited a fortune, it's not all good news. Sure, he gets an all-expenses-paid trip to glamorous Beverly Hills…. but he also has to go to school while he's in California. Blergh. And not just any school–St. Benedict’s, the snobbiest of snobby establishments. You can bet your bottom dollar that Rafe doesn’t exactly fit in. Toss in a ramshackle house Rafe’s family has to live in before they can inherit the money and a group of bullies who make Miller the Killer look downright friendly, and this trip might be more trash than treasure.
Rafe finds himself in the middle of a very big mess. Can he tidy his life up, or will he be sent packing?
- Jan 8, 2024
- Hachette Audio
- 9781668636275
