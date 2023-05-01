Go to Hachette Book Group home

Search

Site Preferences

Show prices in:

Promotion

Save 20% and free shipping on $45+ with code MOM23

Middle School: Million Dollar Mess

Middle School: Million Dollar Mess Open the full-size image

Contributors

By James Patterson

By Martin Chatterton

Formats and Prices

Format

Format:

  1. Audiobook Download (Unabridged)
  2. ebook $9.99 $12.99 CAD
  3. Hardcover $14.99 $19.99 CAD
  4. Audiobook CD (Unabridged) $30.00 $39.00 CAD

Also available from:

Rafe inherits a million dollars…and a million problems. Has he struck it rich, or will he strike out? Find out in this exciting new entry in the 8.5 million-copy selling Middle School series!  
 
When Rafe discovers that he's inherited a fortune, it's not all good news. Sure, he gets an all-expenses-paid trip to glamorous Beverly Hills…. but he also has to go to school while he's in California. Blergh. And not just any school–St. Benedict’s, the snobbiest of snobby establishments. You can bet your bottom dollar that Rafe doesn’t exactly fit in. Toss in a ramshackle house Rafe’s family has to live in before they can inherit the money and a group of bullies who make Miller the Killer look downright friendly, and this trip might be more trash than treasure.   
 
Rafe finds himself in the middle of a very big mess. Can he tidy his life up, or will he be sent packing?

Genre:

On Sale
Jan 8, 2024
Publisher
Hachette Audio
ISBN-13
9781668636275

You May Also Like

Spicy Spicy Hot!
Spicy Spicy Hot! $18.99 $23.99 CAD
Jacky Ha-Ha Gets the Last Laugh
Jacky Ha-Ha Gets the Last Laugh $16.99 $22.99 CAD
Mister Kitty Is Lost!
Mister Kitty Is Lost! $16.99 $22.99 CAD
Jacky Ha-Ha: My Life Is a Joke
Jacky Ha-Ha: My Life Is a Joke $8.99 $12.99 CAD
Middle School: Winter Blunderland
Middle School: Winter Blunderland $13.99 $18.99 CAD

James Patterson

About the Author

James Patterson is the world’s bestselling author, best known for his many enduring fictional characters and series, including Alex Cross, the Women’s Murder Club, Michael Bennett, Maximum Ride, Middle School, I Funny, and Jacky Ha-Ha. Patterson’s writing career is characterized by a single mission: to prove to everyone, from children to adults, that there is no such thing as a person who “doesn’t like to read,” only people who haven’t found the right book. He’s given over a million books to schoolkids and over forty million dollars to support education, and endowed over five thousand college scholarships for teachers. He writes full-time and lives in Florida with his family.

Learn more at jamespatterson.com

Learn more about this author

Martin Chatterton

About the Author

Learn more about this author