Dog Diaries

Here’s MIDDLE SCHOOL for young readers–through the eyes of Rafe Khatchadorian’s misbehaving mutt, Junior! When rule-breaking Rafe has to train his new dog in obedience school, you know things are about to get really ruff!





Oh boy, oh boy, oh boy! I’ve been waiting for ages to tell my story, and now it’s finally happening! Being Rafe’s dog isn’t always easy, but it is always EXCITING! I’ve got so much to tell you about:

-How I protect the yard from birds, raccoons, squirrels, raccoons, mail carriers…and did I mention RACCOONS?

-Sniffing pooch posteriors for the latest canine news.

-And the terrifying monster hiding in the hall closet: the vacuum cleaner!





These were all the most paw-some parts of my doggie life–until the evil Mrs. Stricker threatened to send me back to the pound if I didn’t learn to behave. Now Rafe and I have to go to obedience school and win the trophy for Best Trained Dog…or else!