Dog Diaries: Mission Impawsible
A Middle School Story
Grab your sunglasses and apply sunscreen, because summer is here and Junior is getting his very own doggy vacation! It’s me, Junior, back again with another TAIL-WAGGING tale of mischief-making! I’ll tell you all about the FUR-RAISING time I had when my pet humans went on a trip without me, and the horrible place they left me. Here are some of the adventures I had:Read More
- How I survived on a diet of icky VEGETABLES, with no yummy, drool-inducing MEAT in sight!
- My SUPER-SECRET plan to steal delicious HAMBURGERS!
- How my pooch-pals and I cooked up a grand scheme to BREAK FREE and get back home.
Edition: Unabridged
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
Praise for Dog Diaries:
An Amazon Best Book of the Month!
A Barnes & Noble Top Book of the Month!
"Junior is a dog of great enthusiasm [with an] endearingly canine first-dog voice. Watson's numerous cartoon illustrations... perfectly capture Junior's whimsical attitude...This series opener is a romp in the park."
--- Kirkus Reviews
"Bolstered by Watson's spry cartoons, Patterson and Butler's rollicking story will catch--and hold--the attention of young readers, especially those of the dog-loving variety."
--- Publisher's Weekly
"Patterson's tongue-in-cheek humor, accompanied by Butler's comic illustrations, makes this illustrated chapter book a lighthearted 'dog and his boy' story for dog-lovers and fans of Tom Watson's Stick Dog series."
--- Booklist
