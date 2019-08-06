Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Dog Diaries: Mission Impawsible

A Middle School Story

Grab your sunglasses and apply sunscreen, because summer is here and Junior is getting his very own doggy vacation! It’s me, Junior, back again with another TAIL-WAGGING tale of mischief-making! I’ll tell you all about the FUR-RAISING time I had when my pet humans went on a trip without me, and the horrible place they left me. Here are some of the adventures I had:
  • How I survived on a diet of icky VEGETABLES, with no yummy, drool-inducing MEAT in sight!
  • My SUPER-SECRET plan to steal delicious HAMBURGERS!
  • How my pooch-pals and I cooked up a grand scheme to BREAK FREE and get back home.
It’s a dangerous mission, but as I always say, you can’t keep a good dog down!
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Animals / Dogs

On Sale: April 6th 2020

Price: $19.98 / $24.98 (CAD)

ISBN-13: 9781549100697

Edition: Unabridged

Praise

Praise for Dog Diaries:
An Amazon Best Book of the Month!
A Barnes & Noble Top Book of the Month!
"Junior is a dog of great enthusiasm [with an] endearingly canine first-dog voice. Watson's numerous cartoon illustrations... perfectly capture Junior's whimsical attitude...This series opener is a romp in the park."
--- Kirkus Reviews
"Bolstered by Watson's spry cartoons, Patterson and Butler's rollicking story will catch--and hold--the attention of young readers, especially those of the dog-loving variety."
--- Publisher's Weekly
"Patterson's tongue-in-cheek humor, accompanied by Butler's comic illustrations, makes this illustrated chapter book a lighthearted 'dog and his boy' story for dog-lovers and fans of Tom Watson's Stick Dog series."
--- Booklist
Dog Diaries