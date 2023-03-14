Orders over $45 ship FREE

22 Seconds
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

22 Seconds

by James Patterson

by Maxine Paetro

Regular Price $18.99

Regular Price $23.99 CAD

Trade Paperback
ebook Hardcover Audiobook Downloadable Unabridged Trade Paperback Large Print Audiobook CD Unabridged
Trade Paperback
ebook Hardcover Audiobook Downloadable Unabridged See All

Regular Price $18.99

Regular Price $23.99 CAD

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

Mar 14, 2023

Page Count

400 Pages

Publisher

Grand Central Publishing Logo

ISBN-13

9781538753163

Genre

Mystery & Thriller / Fiction / Thrillers / Suspense

Description

THE #1 NEW YORK TIMES BESTSELLER! 

22 seconds… until Lindsay Boxer loses her badge—or her life.

SFPD Sergeant Lindsay Boxer has guns on her mind.
 
There’s buzz of a last-ditch shipment of drugs and weapons crossing the Mexican border ahead of new restrictive gun laws. Before Lindsay can act, her top informant tips her to a case that hits disturbingly close to home.
 
Former cops. Professional hits. All with the same warning scrawled on their bodies:
 
You talk, you die.
 
Now it’s Lindsay’s turn to choose.
 

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Women's Murder Club