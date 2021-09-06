22 seconds… until Lindsay Boxer loses her badge—or her life.



SFPD Sergeant Lindsay Boxer has guns on her mind.



There’s buzz of a last-ditch shipment of drugs and weapons crossing the Mexican border ahead of new restrictive gun laws. Before Lindsay can act, her top informant tips her to a case that hits disturbingly close to home.



Former cops. Professional hits. All with the same warning scrawled on their bodies:



You talk, you die.



Now it’s Lindsay’s turn to choose.

