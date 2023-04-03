Visit our store for discounts & free shipping over $45 SHOP NOW>>
Description
THE #1 NEW YORK TIMES BESTSELLER!
22 seconds… until Lindsay Boxer loses her badge—or her life.
SFPD Sergeant Lindsay Boxer has guns on her mind.
There’s buzz of a last-ditch shipment of drugs and weapons crossing the Mexican border ahead of new restrictive gun laws. Before Lindsay can act, her top informant tips her to a case that hits disturbingly close to home.
Former cops. Professional hits. All with the same warning scrawled on their bodies:
You talk, you die.
Now it’s Lindsay’s turn to choose.
What's Inside
Praise
“The women characters are serious, strong, and admirable. Enjoyable storytelling by two masters of the craft.”—Kirkus Reviews
“James Patterson’s 22 Seconds is this summer’s must-read crime thriller—here’s why: The newest book in the series is the best of them all."—Woman's World