22 Seconds
22 Seconds

by James Patterson

by Maxine Paetro

Regular Price $9.99

Regular Price $12.99 CAD

Mass Market
On Sale

Dec 26, 2023

Page Count

416 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9781538753156

Genre

Mystery & Thriller / Fiction / Thrillers / Suspense

Description

THE #1 NEW YORK TIMES BESTSELLER! 

22 seconds… until Lindsay Boxer loses her badge—or her life.

SFPD Sergeant Lindsay Boxer has guns on her mind.
 
There’s buzz of a last-ditch shipment of drugs and weapons crossing the Mexican border ahead of new restrictive gun laws. Before Lindsay can act, her top informant tips her to a case that hits disturbingly close to home.
 
Former cops. Professional hits. All with the same warning scrawled on their bodies:
 
You talk, you die.
 
Now it’s Lindsay’s turn to choose.
 

Praise

“The women characters are serious, strong, and admirable. Enjoyable storytelling by two masters of the craft.”—Kirkus Reviews
“James Patterson’s 22 Seconds is this summer’s must-read crime thriller—here’s why: The newest book in the series is the best of them all."—Woman's World
A Women's Murder Club Thriller