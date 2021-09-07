22 Seconds
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

22 Seconds

by James Patterson

by Maxine Paetro

Hachette Audio logo

Buy Now:

Apple Audible Kobo Libro.fm See All

Audiobook Downloadable / ISBN-13: 9781668604502

USD: $26.98  /  CAD: $33.98

ON SALE: May 2nd 2022

Genre: Mystery & Thriller / Fiction / Thrillers / Suspense

Select a format:

Audiobook Downloadable Unabridged
ebook Hardcover Audiobook CD Unabridged
22 seconds… until Lindsay Boxer loses her badge—or her life.

SFPD Sergeant Lindsay Boxer has guns on her mind.
 
There’s buzz of a last-ditch shipment of drugs and weapons crossing the Mexican border ahead of new restrictive gun laws. Before Lindsay can act, her top informant tips her to a case that hits disturbingly close to home.
 
Former cops. Professional hits. All with the same warning scrawled on their bodies:
 
You talk, you die.
 
Now it’s Lindsay’s turn to choose.
 

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews