Orders over $45 ship FREE

3rd Degree: Booktrack Edition
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

3rd Degree: Booktrack Edition

by James Patterson

by Andrew Gross

Read by Carolyn McCormick

Regular Price $19.98

Regular Price $24.98 CAD

Audiobook Downloadable Unabridged
Audiobook Downloadable Unabridged

Regular Price $19.98

Regular Price $24.98 CAD

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Apple Audible Kobo Libro.fm AudioBooks.com AudioBooksNow.com AudioBookstore.com Downpour.com Google Play NookAudioBooks.com

On Sale

Mar 10, 2020

Publisher

Hachette Audio logo

ISBN-13

9781549102950

Genre

Mystery & Thriller / Fiction / Thrillers / Suspense

Description

3rd Degree: Booktrack Edition adds an immersive musical soundtrack to your audiobook listening experience! *

Detective Lindsay Boxer is jogging along a beautiful San Francisco street when a fiery explosion rips through the neighborhood. A town house owned by an Internet millionaire is immediately engulfed in flames, and when Lindsay plunges inside to search for survivors, she finds three people dead. An infant who lived in the house cannot be found; and a mysterious message at the scene leaves Lindsay and the San Francisco Police Department completely baffled.Then a prominent businessman is found murdered under bizarre circumstances, with another mysterious message left behind by the killer. Lindsay asks her friends Claire Washburn of the medical examiner’s office, Assistant D.A. Jill Bernhardt, and Chronicle reporter Cindy Thomas to help her figure out who is committing these murders, and why they are intent on killing someone every three days.

Even more terrifying, the killer has targeted one of the four friends who call themselves the Women’s Murder Club.

*Booktrack is an immersive format that pairs traditional audiobook narration to complementary music. The tempo and rhythm of the score are in perfect harmony with the action and characters throughout the audiobook. Gently playing in the background, the music never overpowers or distracts from the narration, so listeners can enjoy every minute. When you purchase this Booktrack edition, you receive the exact narration as the traditional audiobook available, with the addition of music throughout.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Women's Murder Club