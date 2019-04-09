Dressing on the Side (and Other Diet Myths Debunked)

Debunk diet myths and make better food choices with this helpful guide that will transform the way you think about nutrition and health.





Whether it’s a new fad, “detox” diet, news report or a celebrity-endorsed supplement, the constant flow of diet information is cluttered, conflicting, and often devoid of scientific research — leaving millions of us confused, overwhelmed, and feeling totally helpless in taking ownership our health and making better food choices.



In Dressing on the Side, Jaclyn London — the Nutrition Director of Good Housekeeping — debunks the diet myths and mental blocks that keep you from reaching your health and weight-loss goals. Filled with accessible information, simple strategies, and practical application of scientific research, London breaks what’s at the heart of the issue and offers tools, short-cuts, and solutions that work within any scenario, including:

Using your schedule to inform your food choices

Identifying “fake” nutrition news

Eating to feel satisfied, not just “full”

Making the choice to eat dessert — daily

London empowers us to form life-long habits that result in real, long-lasting change — while meeting the demands of our busier-than-ever lifestyles. Dressing on the Side is the anti-diet book that will completely transform the way you think (and speak!) about food and health — and help you lose weight for good.







