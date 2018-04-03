Jaclyn London





is a New York City-based registered dietitian and Nutrition Director at. She is an adjunct professor of nutrition at Touro College; guest lecturer in sports nutrition at SoulCycle, and previously served as senior clinical dietitian at The Mount Sinai Hospital. Jackie holds a Master’s Degree in Clinical Nutrition and Dietetics from NYU (from where she also completed her Dietetic Internship), and earned her Bachelor’s degree from Northwestern. At, she is responsible for execution and oversight of all nutrition-related content across the brand’s platforms, including Good Housekeeping Seal applications in the food space and developing the Good Housekeeping Nutritionist Approved Emblem and incubator program. She participates in a variety of speaking engagements and national TV segments on behalf of the brand: TODAY Show, The Rachael Ray Show, Inside Edition, and The Dr. Oz Show.