These Hands

by

Illustrated by

These hands create. These hands can build. These hands can reach. Can stretch. Can teach.

Begging to be read aloud, this engaging, poetic board book is a wonderful tribute to the grace and power of hands.
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Concepts / Body

On Sale: October 20th 2020

Price: $7.99 / $10.49 (CAD)

Page Count: 22

ISBN-13: 9781368050319

Board book
Praise

"Lulled by its poetic rhythms, children will appreciate the uplifting message of this text that puts them in charge of their destinies."—Kirkus Reviews
