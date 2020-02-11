Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
These Hands
These hands create. These hands can build. These hands can reach. Can stretch. Can teach.
Begging to be read aloud, this engaging, poetic board book is a wonderful tribute to the grace and power of hands.
Board book
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"Lulled by its poetic rhythms, children will appreciate the uplifting message of this text that puts them in charge of their destinies."—Kirkus Reviews