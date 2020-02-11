Hope Lynne Price (Price-Lindsay) earned her BFA from Howard University. She has also penned adult fiction, is an accomplished playwright and has worked as a public school Arts Educator for twenty years. Over the years, she’s done everything from performing as a dancer with Ringling Brothers Circus, to storytelling at Smithsonian, and presenting workshops for children on the Disney Magic Cruise Ship. Her favorite place is Martha’s Vineyard. She is the mother of two amazing human beings (Noelle and Jordan) and she resides in Silver Spring, MD. To learn more about the author, visit her website at:



Bryan Collier is a New York Times best-selling author and illustrator. He won both the Coretta Scott King Award and the Ezra Jack Keats New Illustrator Award for Uptown, the first book he both wrote and illustrated. Bryan has won a total of six Coretta Scott King Awards and is a four-time Caldecott Honor recipient. He was a nominee for the biennial, international Hans Christian Andersen Award in 2014 for his lifetime contributions to children’s literature. Bryan lives in Marlboro, New York, with his family.