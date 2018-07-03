Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Whose Toes Are Those?

by

Illustrated by

A vibrant, playful verse that celebrates a beautiful brown baby’s adorable little toes, for fans of Ten Little Fingers and Ten Little Toes.

Who do you suppose has such fine toes?
So brown and sweet. Who could have such darling feet?

Snuggle with a child on your lap with this cheerful rhyme inspired by the classic giggle-inspiring game of This Little Piggy. With lush, adorable pictures from New York Times bestselling illustrator LeUyen Pham, reminiscent of the beloved work of Ezra Jack Keats, this interactive board book full of toddler appeal is a perfect baby gift for parent-child playtime.



Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Concepts / Body

On Sale: March 5th 2019

Price: $7.99 / $10.49 (CAD)

Page Count: 20

ISBN-13: 9780316454322

Board book
Edition: New edition

