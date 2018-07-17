



While Jude fought for power in the Court of Elfhame against the cruel Prince Cardan, her sister Taryn began to fall in love with the trickster, Locke.





Half-apology and half-explanation, it turns out that Taryn has some secrets of her own to reveal.





The Lost Sisters is a companion e-novella to the New York Times bestselling novel The Cruel Prince, by master writer Holly Black.