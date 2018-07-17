Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

The Lost Sisters

Sometimes the difference between a love story and a horror story is where the ending comes…

While Jude fought for power in the Court of Elfhame against the cruel Prince Cardan, her sister Taryn began to fall in love with the trickster, Locke.

Half-apology and half-explanation, it turns out that Taryn has some secrets of her own to reveal.

The Lost Sisters is a companion e-novella to the New York Times bestselling novel The Cruel Prince, by master writer Holly Black.
Genre: Teen & Young Adult / Young Adult Fiction / Fantasy / Dark Fantasy

On Sale: October 2nd 2018

Price: $2.99 / $3.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 100

ISBN-13: 9780316310444

Edition: Digital original

