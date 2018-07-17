The Lost Sisters

Sometimes the difference between a love story and a horror story is where the ending comes…



While Jude fought for power in the Court of Elfhame against the cruel Prince Cardan, her sister Taryn began to fall in love with the trickster, Locke.



Half-apology and half-explanation, it turns out that Taryn has some secrets of her own to reveal.



The Lost Sisters is a companion e-novella to the New York Times bestselling novel The Cruel Prince, by master writer Holly Black.