Baby Doll
“What a compulsive read! A brilliant first novel that kept me transfixed and entertained until the very last page.” — Tess Gerritsen, New York Times bestselling author
You’ve been held captive in one room.
Escape was just the beginning.
You’ve been mentally and physically abused every day since you were sixteen years old.
Then one night you realize your captor has left the door to your cell unlocked.
For the first time in eight years you’re free. This is what happens next…
Praise
"What a compulsive read! A brilliant first novel that kept me transfixed and entertained until the very last page."—New York Times bestselling author Tess Gerritsen
"A tense survivor story for fans of Chevy Stevens' Still Missing and Chelsea Cain's One Kick."—Booklist
"Captur[es] the unique bond shared by identical twins."—Kirkus
"Compelling ... Overton throws in enough twists, turns, and surprises to keep the reader wondering what on earth can happen next."—Publishers Weekly
"You'll read this psychological thriller in one sitting."—Marie Claire (UK)
"Compelling."—Richmond-Times Dispatch
"Moves at breakneck speed."—Stylist
"Riveting."—Woman's Own
"Refreshingly Brisk."—Irish Independent
"A menacing, yet beautifully compassionate read."—Love Reading
"An incredibly powerful debut."—Sunday Mirror (UK)
"Compelling psychological thriller"—Daily Express (UK)
"A gripping page-turner that will make you think about what it means to be free."—Glamour (South Africa)