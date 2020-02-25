Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Watermelon Seed, The and Good Night Owl 2-in-1 Listen-Along Reader

Watermelon Seed, The and Good Night Owl 2-in-1 Listen-Along Reader

2 Funny Tales with Audio! Level 1

by

Illustrated by

This collection features two funny, award-winning tales by Greg Pizzoli-perfect for kids just learning to read!


The Watermelon Seed

Oh no! I swallowed a seed!
Join in the hysteria as this hilarious crocodile imagines the worst.


Good Night Owl

Owl is ready for bed. But as soon as he settles in, he hears a strange noise. He’ll never get to sleep unless he can figure out what’s going on!
Read More

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Readers / Beginner

On Sale: April 4th 2019

Price: $7.99 / $9.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 72

ISBN-13: 9781368051583

Little Brown Young Readers Logo
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews