Watermelon Seed, The and Good Night Owl 2-in-1 Listen-Along Reader
2 Funny Tales with Audio! Level 1
This collection features two funny, award-winning tales by Greg Pizzoli-perfect for kids just learning to read!
The Watermelon Seed
Oh no! I swallowed a seed!
Join in the hysteria as this hilarious crocodile imagines the worst.
Good Night Owl
Owl is ready for bed. But as soon as he settles in, he hears a strange noise. He’ll never get to sleep unless he can figure out what’s going on!
