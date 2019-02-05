A Big Bed for Little Snow

A companion to the Caldecott Honor book A Big Mooncake for Little Star!



A heartwarming and tender picture book introducing readers to their first snow, from award-winning, bestselling author-illustrator Grace Lin.





When it was quiet, Little Snow grinned and then jumped, jumped, jumped!





Little Snow loves the new big, soft bed Mommy made him for the long, cold winter nights. But Mommy says this bed is for sleeping, not jumping! What happens when he can’t resist jump, jump, jumping on his new fluffy, bouncy bed?





Bestselling and award-winning author Grace Lin artfully introduces young readers to their first snow through striking illustrations and heartwarming moments.