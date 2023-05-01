Go to Hachette Book Group home

K Is in Trouble (A Graphic Novel)

K Is in Trouble (A Graphic Novel) Open the full-size image

By Gary Clement

In this graphic novel debut from award-winning picture book author Gary Clement, a young boy named K does his best to navigate a world where everyone is astoundingly—and hilariously—unkind.

K is nice, polite, and always does as he’s told. K is also always, always in trouble.  
 
No matter what he does or says, it seems there is someone ready to blame him for everything. K is in trouble for going to school. K is in trouble for staying home. K is in trouble for running an errand, getting sick, or just being thirsty. K gets into trouble with imperious crows, persnickety station agents, bombastic teachers, his own classmates…even one nice fresh carp.  
 
Whether it’s his easily annoyed parents or prickly pedestrians on the street, K gets on everyone’s bad side…and he didn’t even do anything wrong! 
 
Gary Clement takes a unique approach to the absurdities of childhood in this hilarious series opener that reinforces a timeless message: Most adults know less than a talking beetle.

Genre:

On Sale
Jan 16, 2024
Page Count
224 pages
Publisher
Little, Brown Ink
ISBN-13
9780316468633

Gary Clement is a Canadian artist, cartoonist, illustrator, and writer. He’s the author and illustrator of several children’s books, among them The Great Poochini, which earned Canada’s Governor General’s Literary Award in Children’s Literature—Illustration, and most recently illustrated My Winter City, written by James Gladstone. His illustrations have appeared in the New York Times, the Boston Globe, and many other newspapers and magazines across North America. K Is in Trouble is his debut graphic novel.

