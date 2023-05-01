Go to Hachette Book Group home
Join the Club!
Search
Site Preferences
PromotionSave 20% and free shipping on $45+ with code MOM23
K Is in Trouble (A Graphic Novel)
Contributors
By Gary Clement
Formats and Prices
Price$24.99
Format
Format:
- Hardcover $24.99
- ebook $9.99
- Trade Paperback $13.99
Also available from:
K is nice, polite, and always does as he’s told. K is also always, always in trouble.
No matter what he does or says, it seems there is someone ready to blame him for everything. K is in trouble for going to school. K is in trouble for staying home. K is in trouble for running an errand, getting sick, or just being thirsty. K gets into trouble with imperious crows, persnickety station agents, bombastic teachers, his own classmates…even one nice fresh carp.
Whether it’s his easily annoyed parents or prickly pedestrians on the street, K gets on everyone’s bad side…and he didn’t even do anything wrong!
Gary Clement takes a unique approach to the absurdities of childhood in this hilarious series opener that reinforces a timeless message: Most adults know less than a talking beetle.
Genre:
- On Sale
- Jan 16, 2024
- Page Count
- 224 pages
- Publisher
- Little, Brown Ink
- ISBN-13
- 9780316468527
Newsletter Signup
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use