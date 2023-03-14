The Book of Cards for Kids

The thrill of double war. The excitement of shouting “Gin!” Every kid knows at least a handful of card classics, and every grown up kid remembers the fun of playing them. Now promising an abundance of entertainment for children and their families comes the first book to focus exclusively on card games for kids-and to be paired with an over-sized, custom-designed set of playing cards.From such favorites as Baby Snap, Go Fish, Concentration, and Blackjack to the less well-known Chase the Ace, Racing Demon, Smudge, and Frogs in the Pond, here are over 35 games for two to six players, plus Solitaire for a rainy day.Specially created for the book, the Kids’ Card Deck is a brightly colored, big and bold pack of 54 cards based on the standard 52-card playing deck plus two jokers. Each suit is a different color to make it immediately distinguishable; numerals and letters are large and easy to read. Selection of the Book-of-the-Month Club.Suitable for ages 4-9. Over 1.1 million copies in print.