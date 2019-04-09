Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Lunar Abundance: Reflective Journal
Your Guidebook to Working with the Phases of the Moon
A beautiful and practical guide to Lunar Abundance — working with the phases of the moon!Read More
Lunar Abundance is a holistic self-care practice that uses the moon phases as a natural timekeeper, each month beginning with a New Moon intention. This reflective journal will guide you on the path of putting it into practice to achieve joy, peace, and purpose. It includes:
- Profiles of the 8 moon phases and how to work with their natural ebbs and flows
- Dozens of writing and reflection prompts
- Guidance on intention-setting, with real-world examples and tips to get the most out of them
- Wellness and motivational affirmations
- A DIY yearly view of the moon cycles, with fill-in space to chart cycles according to your time zone.
Trade Paperback
