Well at Work
Well at Work

Creating Wellbeing in any Workspace

by Esther M. Sternberg, MD

Foreword by Andrew Weil, MD

Sep 5, 2023

Publisher

ISBN-13

9781668632444

Genre

Mind, Body, Spirit / Health & Fitness / Healthy Living & Personal Hygiene

Description

Drawing on her pioneering research, Esther M. Sternberg, MD, shows how to design any workspace—at home, the office, or anywhere in between—to enhance both physical and emotional wellbeing.

Staying healthy at work has never been more top-of-mind than it is today.  But staying healthy isn’t the same as staying well. Staying well at work isn’t just about the germs and toxins that impact how we feel physically or even make us sick; it’s also about the many aspects of the environment that affect our stress levels, mood, focus, and productivity.

Whether you work in a traditional office or a corner of your bedroom, healthy workplaces need not be a luxury. Well at Work reveals how to design these spaces for wellbeing across the seven domains of integrative health: stress and resilience, movement, sleep, relationships, nutrition, spirituality, nature and the air we breathe. You’ll learn:
  • How the environment you work in all  day can impact your sleep at night
  • Optimal lighting and noise levels for reducing stress and staying alert
  • How to adjust temperature and humidity to protect against infection
  • Why open-plan offices can keep you more active
  • The myriad benefits of access to nature (and how to bring nature indoors)
  • Office layouts that foster social interaction, but not distraction.
  • Foods to enhance cognitive performance
  • And more
On this eye-opening journey of discovery, you’ll meet Dr. Sternberg’s colleagues in science and medicine, design and architecture, and building sciences who are striving to make workplaces more conducive to wellbeing. And you’ll glimpse into the future of the workplace, where artificial intelligence and the metaverse will help us design environments that respond to our individual needs.

 Above all, you’ll come away with a menu of simple steps anyone can take to be—and stay—well at work.

What's Inside

