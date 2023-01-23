Free shipping on orders $35+
Well at Work
Creating Wellbeing in any Workspace
Drawing on her pioneering research, Esther M. Sternberg, MD, shows how to design any workspace—at home, the office, or anywhere in between—to enhance both physical and emotional wellbeing.
Staying healthy at work has never been more top-of-mind than it is today. But staying healthy isn’t the same as staying well. Staying well at work isn’t just about the germs and toxins that impact how we feel physically or even make us sick; it’s also about the many aspects of the environment that affect our stress levels, mood, focus, and productivity.
Whether you work in a traditional office or a corner of your bedroom, healthy workplaces need not be a luxury. Well at Work reveals how to design these spaces for wellbeing across the seven domains of integrative health: stress and resilience, movement, sleep, relationships, nutrition, spirituality, nature and the air we breathe. You’ll learn:
Above all, you’ll come away with a menu of simple steps anyone can take to be—and stay—well at work.
- How the environment you work in all day can impact your sleep at night
- Optimal lighting and noise levels for reducing stress and staying alert
- How to adjust temperature and humidity to protect against infection
- Why open-plan offices can keep you more active
- The myriad benefits of access to nature (and how to bring nature indoors)
- Office layouts that foster social interaction, but not distraction.
- Foods to enhance cognitive performance
- And more
