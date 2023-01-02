Esther M. Sternberg, MD

Esther M. Sternberg, M.D. is internationally recognized for her pioneering discoveries in the science of the mind-body-stress interaction in illness and healing, and the role of place in wellbeing. Previously a senior scientist at the National Institutes of Health, Dr. Sternberg has advised the World Health Organization; the US Institute of Medicine; the Royal Society, London; and the Vatican, and has briefed high level government officials including the Surgeon General, leadership at NIH, the Department of Defense, and the United States Congress. She is Professor of Medicine, Psychology, and Architecture, Landscape Architecture and Planning at the University of Arizona and the author of The Balance Within: The Science Connecting Health and Emotions and Healing Spaces: The Science of Place and Well-Being, which re-ignited the design and health movement.