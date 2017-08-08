Susan Hanfield

Idra Novey is an award-winning poet and translator. Born in western Pennsylvania, she has since lived in Chile, Brazil, and New York. The author of Exit, Civilian, selected for the 2011 National Poetry Series, Novey’s poetry and fiction have been featured on NPR’s All Things Considered, and in Slate, StoryQuarterly, The Paris Review, and Guernica. She currently teaches in the Creative Writing Program at Princeton University.