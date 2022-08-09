This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around April 4, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Description

A granddaughter realizes how she can stay connected while living far from her grandma in this charming picture book.



Gigi and Grandma always loved being together. But when Gigi moves far away, she misses Grandma. Every time Gigi feels sad, Grandma tells her, “Don’t worry, Gigi, it’s okay. I’m close to you from far away.” But what does that mean? Find out how to maintain a feeling of closeness to someone you love while being far away from them in this delightful book about family, letter writing, and love.