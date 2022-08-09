Orders over $45 ship FREE

Close to You from Far Away
Close to You from Far Away

by Erica Root

On Sale

Apr 4, 2023

Page Count

40 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9780762481149

Genre

Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Family / Multigenerational

Description

A granddaughter realizes how she can stay connected while living far from her grandma in this charming picture book.

Gigi and Grandma always loved being together. But when Gigi moves far away, she misses Grandma. Every time Gigi feels sad, Grandma tells her, “Don’t worry, Gigi, it’s okay. I’m close to you from far away.” But what does that mean? Find out how to maintain a feeling of closeness to someone you love while being far away from them in this delightful book about family, letter writing, and love. 

