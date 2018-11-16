Eat to Feed

Nutrient-dense whole foods and naturally lactogenic (milk-boosting) ingredients, such as oats, almonds, barley, and brewer’s yeast.

Helpful breastfeeding tips and advice on easy meal prep, building a healthy pantry, and sourcing ingredients.

Recipes such as Healing Sipping Broth, Lactation Granola Bars, Baked Eggs with Yogurt and Dill, Chocolate Cherry Smoothie, and many more.



More than seventy-five beautiful photographs.



For breastfeeding moms, “eating for two” continues long after the baby arrives. Eating well can be hard enoughthere’s a newborn in the house, but when moms experience dips in their milk supply, getting the right nourishment is key. In their debut cookbook, the founders of Oat Mama share eighty simple, delicious recipes for breakfasts, lunches, dinners, deserts, snacks, and beverages.is a warm, supportive, and inspiring resource for new mothers and mothers-to-be, featuring: