Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Eliza Larson
Eliza Larson and Kristy Kohler are the co-founders and recipe developers behind Oat Mama, an up-and-coming lactation foods brand. In the four short years since they launched Oat Mama, they have turned it into a million-dollar brand, featuring both lactation granola bars and teas. This is their first book. They live in Tucson, Arizona, with their families.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Eat to Feed
Support break milk supply and overall health with creative meals, snacks, and drinksFor breastfeeding moms, "eating for two" continues long after the baby arrives. Eating…