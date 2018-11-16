Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

80 Nourishing Recipes for Breastfeeding Moms

Support break milk supply and overall health with creative meals, snacks, and drinks

For breastfeeding moms, “eating for two” continues long after the baby arrives. Eating well can be hard enough before there’s a newborn in the house, but when moms experience dips in their milk supply, getting the right nourishment is key. In their debut cookbook, the founders of Oat Mama share eighty simple, delicious recipes for breakfasts, lunches, dinners, deserts, snacks, and beverages. Eat to Feed is a warm, supportive, and inspiring resource for new mothers and mothers-to-be, featuring:
  • Nutrient-dense whole foods and naturally lactogenic (milk-boosting) ingredients, such as oats, almonds, barley, and brewer’s yeast.
  • Helpful breastfeeding tips and advice on easy meal prep, building a healthy pantry, and sourcing ingredients.
  • Recipes such as Healing Sipping Broth, Lactation Granola Bars, Baked Eggs with Yogurt and Dill, Chocolate Cherry Smoothie, and many more.
  • More than seventy-five beautiful photographs.
Genre: Cooking / Cooking / Health & Healing

On Sale: July 16th 2019

Price: $13.99 / $17.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 224

ISBN-13: 9780738284866

