The Brain Health Kitchen
Preventing Alzheimer’s Through Food
Description
“Though packed with solid science, the book isn’t dense reading; [Fenn] dishes up the data and information in easily digestible bites.” —Seattle Times
A physician and chef identifies the top ten brain-smart ingredients and shows that eating to maintain brain health is easy, accessible, delicious, and necessary for everyone.
The foods we choose to eat (or not) sit at the core of the Alzheimer’s epidemic. In The Brain Health Kitchen, readers will learn exactly how making the right choices about the foods we select and cook, and how we eat them, can keep our brains younger, sharper, more vibrant, and much less prone to dementia.
Scientific studies show that there are ten foods with powerful neuroprotective properties. None should come as a surprise—leafy greens, whole grains, berries, fatty fish, beans and lentils, olive oil, and more have been touted for their health-giving benefits since researchers put a name to the Mediterranean diet. But Dr. Annie Fenn takes a much more targeted approach, beginning with 100 recipes that incorporate brain-healthy foods into every meal of the day.
From Caramelized Apple and Quinoa Pancakes for breakfast to Mushroom and White Bean Socca for lunch to dinners like Miso-Glazed Cod with Rice and Gingery Green Beans and Marinated Steak with Warm Kale Salad and Sweet Potatoes, here are dishes that are simply delicious, regardless of their health-boosting effects. Same with the desserts, like Coffee, Date, and Oat Bars.
Readers will also learn other strategies for creating a brain-friendly dietary pattern, including choosing meats that fuel instead of harm; understanding the nuances between “good” and “bad” fats; embracing methods that preserve nutrients, such as braising and steaming; making sure to drink the right beverages; and addressing holistic issues like how diverse your food choices are and how beneficial it is to share meals with family and friends.
Shifting to and sticking with a brain healthy diet is your first and best line of defense against the heartbreaking diseases of Alzheimer’s and dementia. And it works for everyone—omnivores, pescatarians, vegetarians and vegans, and the gluten-intolerant.
What's Inside
Praise
“Though packed with solid science, the book isn’t dense reading; [Fenn] dishes up the data and information in easily digestible bites. . . . The book’s 100 recipes all sound delicious and seem doable by the average home cook.”
--Seattle Times
“I will eat anything Dr. Fenn recommends, even cranberries.”
--Seth Rogen, writer and actor
“This is how you want to eat. Annie Fenn’s meals are delicious, easy-to-make, and packed with ingredients that support the vibrant health of your brain today and reduce your risk of developing Alzheimer’s in the future.”
--Lisa Genova, Ph.D., New York Times bestselling author of Still Alice and Remember: The Science of Memory and the Art of Forgetting
"Annie is an incredibly good cook and a wise physician. The science that food choice impacts brain health is clear and so is the prescription...this cookbook! Upgrade your brain health with this marvelous book."
--Drew Ramsey, MD Assistant Clinical Professor of Psychiatry at Columbia University, Founder of The Brain Food Clinic and author of Eat To Beat Depression and Anxiety
“In The Brain Health Kitchen, Dr. Annie Fenn shows us that eating healthy and reducing your risk of Alzheimer’s disease can be a scrumptious affair. This book is bursting with delicious recipes that novice cooks can do and gourmet chefs will appreciate. Whether you are trying to ward off Alzheimer’s or just looking for tasty recipes, you’ll want this book on your kitchen shelf!”
--Andrew Budson, MD, Associate Director, Boston University Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center, and coauthor of Seven Steps to Managing Your Aging Memory: What’s Normal, What’s Not, and What to Do About It.
“The Brain Health Kitchen by Dr. Annie Fenn is a delightful guide full of beautiful recipes to uplift your mood and nourish your brain.”
--Lisa Mosconi, PhD, New York Times bestselling author of The XX Brain