Harry Potter: Christmas Celebrations Gift Set

Celebrate the season with this officially licensed gift set, which includes a photo scrapbook, interactive journal, Ron Weasley's wand pen, gift cards, and more. A perfect gift for fans of the Wizarding World!
Copyright © 2022 Warner Bros. Entertainment. WIZARDING WORLD characters, names, and related indicia are © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. WB SHIELD: © & ™ WBEI. Publishing Rights © JKR. (s22)
- DELUXE HOLIDAY SET: This collection of Harry Potter items will help you record and cherish your most treasured memories of the season; includes a photo scrapbook, guided journal, Ron’s wand-pen, picture frame, gift cards, and keepsake box
- PHOTO SCRAPBOOK: Includes album modeled after the one Hagrid gives to Harry Potter, highlighting Christmas scenes and inviting the reader to add their own photo memories; Book is 8-3/8 x 5-3/4 inches and includes 32 scrapbook-style heavy stock pages
- FESTIVE FRAME: 2 x 3-inch picture frame is embellished with Harry Potter-style holiday spirit and features a removeable image of Harry, Hermione, Ginny, and Ron at the Yule Ball
- WEASLEY-INSPIRED JOURNAL: Record your year-end reflections in a journal measuring 4-1/4 x 7 inches, complete with quotes, writing prompts, and full-color photos and artwork throughout; inspired by the Weasley Christmas sweaters, the exterior is flocked and fuzzy; write in it with the included pen replica of Ron's wand
- GIFT CARDS: Includes a set of full-color printed cards with blank interior that can be given alongside gifts or sent as thank-you notes; cards are approximately 5-3/4 x 4-1/2 inches when folded
- KEEPSAKE BOX: Items packaged in a sturdy, festively designed full-color printed box measuring 10 inches long x 9 inches wide, and 3 inches high
- PERFECT PRESENT: This one-of-a kind, ultra-deluxe, Wizarding World kit is a perfect gift or self-purchase for the Harry Potter fan or collector
