Summer on Honeysuckle Ridge

by

USA Today bestselling queen of small-town romance launches delivers her new heartwarming series with a delightful enemies-to-lovers romance.

Genre: Romance / Fiction / Romance / Clean & Wholesome

On Sale: May 26th 2020

Price: $7.99 / $11.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 400

ISBN-13: 9781538716946

"Heartfelt and delightful."—RaeAnne Thayne, New York Times bestselling author
"Quirky, funny, sweet, and overflowing with a colorful cast."—Library Journal on Sandpiper Shore
"I've fallen in love with Debbie Mason's Harmony Harbor. She's created a group of interesting, realistic characters and woven them into a perfectly imperfect fabric of life in her small east-coast town."—The Romance Dish
Highland Falls