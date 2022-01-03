At Home on Marigold Lane

USA Today bestselling author Debbie Mason delivers a touching romance where one woman gets a second chance with her first love.



Psychotherapist Brianna MacLeod had never planned to come home to Highland Falls. But as she spends a year recovering from a nearly fatal fall—and the dissolution of her marriage—she helps out at her family's inn on Mirror Lake. However, she's not quite ready to get back to her normal life when she's offered a therapist job on a trauma team headed by surgeon Caleb Scott. He was the love of her life, and her regret over their breakup is the very reason that she never wanted to return to town.



Instead, Bri tries jobs as a dog walker, a bakery assistant, and a grocery store clerk but she doesn't last more than a day at any of them. So when a position opens up for a counselor at the local high school, Bri jumps at the chance to get back into her comfort zone.



But one of the first teens she's asked to help is Caleb's stepdaughter. Caleb knows that his divorce has been hard on his daughter and is one of the reasons that she's acting out. But he can't seem to reach her so he's grateful that Bri is there to help them bridge the gap. Her calm confidence is a new side of Bri that makes Caleb realize that it is time to face their their past, and their potential future together. Will they be able to get past their divorces and learn to love again?