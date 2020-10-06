Falling in Love on Willow Creek
Includes a Bonus Story

by

Mass Market / ISBN-13: 9781538717004

USD: $8.99  /  CAD: $12.99

ON SALE: June 29th 2021

Genre: Fiction / Fiction / Contemporary Women

PAGE COUNT: 400

Fall in love with thelatest Highland Falls romance about a single mom-to-be’s surprise delivery and the undercover FBI agent who rescues her and her heart in the small town of Highland Falls.

"Heartfelt and delightful."—RaeAnne Thayne, New York Times bestselling author
"I've fallen in love with Debbie Mason's Harmony Harbor. She's created a group of interesting, realistic characters and woven them into a perfectly imperfect fabric of life in her small east-coast town."—The Romance Dish
